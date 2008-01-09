Hannah Montana/Miley Cyrus

Pre-emptively skirting an insufferable future where people call her Hannah Montana for the rest of her adult life, teen singer/achy-breaky offspring Miley Cyrus has wisely begun to rebrand herself as a name in her own right, so on this latest tour she’ll be performing as herself in addition to her popular Disney character, a regular teen girl with a secret life as a pop superstar. Tickets for this afternoon’s show are long sold out, obviously, except for members of the Miley Cyrus Fan Club, who are totally guaranteed seats.