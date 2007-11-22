Heaven I Need a Hug

Riverside Theater, 3 p.m. With his latest album, The Return, suffering from stagnant sales, one-time American Idol Ruben Studdard has given acting a go in this new play about a former boxer struggling in his relationships with his wife (Robin Givens) and his brother. With its abundant melodrama, light moments of comedy and prominent Christian message, playwright Kendrick Young’s first effort has all the makings of a Tyler Perry play, save for a certain sassy, drag grandmother. (Also Nov. 24 at 3 and 8 p.m.)