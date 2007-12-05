Elmbrook Church (Brookfield), 7 p.m.

Jars of Clay was the band that changed the course of contemporary Christian music

(CCM) in the ’90s. Before they infiltrated the secular pop charts with their acoustic altrock

hit “Flood,” Christian music was a largely isolated genre, but in the decade since, a

slew of rockers have strived for concurrent success in both Christian and mainstream circles.

To their credit, Jars of Clay members never deny or misrepresent their faith, unlike

a new breed of covertly Christian artists that condescend both religious and secular audiences

by courting the CCM crowd with their faith as they downplay that same faith for a

broader, mainstream audience. Tonight Jars of Clay will be playing a Christmas show

behind the group’s latest album, Christmas Songs.