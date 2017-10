Composer and pianist <b>Jim Brickman</b> has built a lucrative career as an adult contemporary and new age performer, but he¹s won the most acclaim for his annual Christmas concerts. Tonight, Brickman brings his ³Holiday Homecoming Concert² to the Riverside for an 8 p.m. performance. Joining him is <b>Richie McDonald</b>, the singer from the country group Lonestar who has a new Christmas album of his own on the market, <i>If Every Day Could Be Christmas</i>.

