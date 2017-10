Last night, the UWM Union Theatre screened God Grew Tired of Us, a documentary about three orphans displacedby the Sudanese civil war. Tonight, UWM welcomes one of the three subjects of the film, John Bul Dau, as part of its distinguished lecture series. Dau will speak at 7:30 p.m. in the UWM Union Ballroom about his experiences surviving militias and regufee camps, as well as how he is adapting to his new life in America.