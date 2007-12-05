The Rave, 7 p.m.

The Jonas Brothers were a wholesome, Hansonesque

trio of rocking siblings with a background in

Christian music that had been dropped by their record

label for poor sales until Disney’s star-making

Hollywood Records picked up the band and gave them

a second chance, reinventing them as tween lady killers.

The Disney magic worked: The brothers inherited a

good chunk of Hannah Montana’s fan base, and their

current single, “S.O.S.,” has proven popular even

among listeners old enough to drive.