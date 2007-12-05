×
The Rave, 7 p.m.
The Jonas Brothers were a wholesome, Hansonesque
trio of rocking siblings with a background in
Christian music that had been dropped by their record
label for poor sales until Disney’s star-making
Hollywood Records picked up the band and gave them
a second chance, reinventing them as tween lady killers.
The Disney magic worked: The brothers inherited a
good chunk of Hannah Montana’s fan base, and their
current single, “S.O.S.,” has proven popular even
among listeners old enough to drive.