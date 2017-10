New Yorker columnist Judith Thurman compiled over 40 essays from the past 20 years for her new collection, Cleopatra’s Nose. Thurman’s primary area of expertise is fashion, and she writes about it with great wit (and sometimes cynicism), but she also has includes pieces about topics as disparate as tofu, Japanese culture and Jackie Onassis, with whom Thurman shared a girl’s night out. Tonight Thurman reads from some of these essays at the Schwartz Bookshop in Shorewood.