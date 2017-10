Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m. It was easy enough to dismiss The Knitters as just an oddball, country-themed side project from the notorious L.A. punk band X when they released their first album in 1985, but over the years that record took on a life of its own, as a new generation of alt-country acts began to draw from it. Twenty years later, The Knitters finally released a follow-up album, The Modern Sounds of the Knitters, an acoustic roots disc that doesn't sound the least bit modern.­