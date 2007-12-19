Down Lo and Deploi w/ Stealin’ Strings

The Miramar Theatre, 9 p.m.

Historically, jam bands' attempts at rap have been, well, awful. Just bloody awful. Like, rapping old lady from The Wedding Singer awful. Even if these bands genuinely love hip-hopand, to be sure, plenty would rather portray the genre as a goofy novelty than pay tribute to itthey usually lack the anger and conviction (if not the simple lyrical prowess) required for a riveting rap performance. Perhaps aware of this pitfall, Minneapolis' jam/funk outfit Down Lo wisely outsourced some additional talent for their latest album, In Our World: Los Angeles rapper Deploi. Although Deploi isn't exactly Jay-Z, he's not G. Love, either. The local “bluegressive rock” band Stealin' Strings opens.­