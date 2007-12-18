Two local singer-songwriters, Marc Ballini, winner of the 2006 Shepherd Express Best-Of Milwaukee award for Acoustic Performer, and Ethan Keller, frontman for his eponymous jam-rock band the Ethan Keller Group, share a laid-back show tonight at the Wicked Hop's Jackalope Lounj at 9 p.m. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater continues its extravagantly staged annual production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol with a 7 p.m. performance at the Pabst Theater. Sure, you know how the story endsyou may have even seen the Milwaukee Rep's production beforebut the company adds enough new tweaks and cast changes each year to keep the familiar story looking very fresh.

If A Christmas Carol is too saccarhine for your tastes, the Milwaukee Rep is also offering you a respite from Christmas cheer in the form of a good, old-fashioned sex farce, The Norman Conquests. A story told in three self-contained yet connected plays, Norman follows a likable librarian whose attempts to court his wife's sister during a holiday in the country are complicated by his offbeat in laws. Tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, the company stages the “Tables Manners” portion of the trilogy.

­