Me'Shell Ndegeocello first earned fame with the "Wild Night" cover she belted out with John Cougar Mellencamp all those years ago, but her solo material, which is marked by genre mixing and complicated gender politics, has always been more nuanced than that hit suggested. Her 2005 CD, The Spirit Music Jamia, was basically a jazz album, but her new The World Has Made Me the Man of My Dreams is a sprawling free-for-all, filled with muscular funk, rock and, well, just about everything else. It’s anybody’s guess how she’ll bring that eclectic album to the stage tonight at her 8 p.m. concert at the Turner Hall Ballroom.