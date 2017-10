Miller Brewery, 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday are the final days to view Miller's annual free holiday lights show, which the brewery is billing as the largest of its kind in the Midwest, and also one of the most energy efficient. This display, set to a Trans-Siberian Orchestra suite, uses low-energy LED lights. Bring a toy to dedicate to Marine Toys for Tots and, if you're thirsty and 21 or up, a designated driver, since there will be brewery tours and free beer samplings.­