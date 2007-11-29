×
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and the play a handful of performances of Beethoven's bombastic final symphony, Ode to Joy, and Bernstein's Chichester Psalms this weekend; the first performance is tonight at 8 at the Marcus Center.
