Five regional bands team up for the Mistletoe Meltdown, a benefit for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Muscular Dystrophy Association tonight at 7 p.m. at the Rave. All of the bandsJayk, 20 Reasons Taken, Way to Fall, The Red letter Diaries and Shock Starsreside on the louder, more punk and metal-influenced edge of popular rock music, but the similarities end there. The popular Madison group, 20 Reasons Taken, for instance, play 311-ish rap-rock, while Chicago’s Shock Stars are a synthesizer-heavy dance-rock offshoot of the ska/punk band Lucky Boys Confusion.