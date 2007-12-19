Mistletoe Meltdown

The Rave, 7 p.m. Five regional bands share this benefit for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. All of the bandsJayk, 20 Reasons Taken, Way to Fall, The Red Letter Diaries and Shock Starsreside on the louder, more punk and metal-influenced edge of popular rock music, but the similarities end there. The popular Madison group, 20 Reasons Taken, for instance, play 311- ish rap-rock, while Chicago's Shock Stars are a synthesizerheavy dance-rock offshoot of the ska/punk band Lucky Boys Confusion.­