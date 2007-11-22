The Rave, 7 p.m.

Motion City Soundtrack's new Even If It Kills Me aims squarely for the radioand sure enough, it has charted impressivelybut that shouldn't dissuade jaded Weezer fans who would normally avoid Motion City Soundtrack's youth-skewing style of poppunk from checking out the album. There's little of Fall Out Boy's emo drama here, just a ton of huge, poppy hooks in the spirit of Weezer's blue album (it was even recorded in part with Ric Ocasek, The Cars frontman who produced Weezer's beloved debut). Opening: Anberlin, Mae and Metro Station.