The Riverside Theater, 8 p.m.
A Genesis-approved Genesis tribute band, The Musical
Box has set out to recreate one of the prog-rock group’s
most curious shows on their latest tour. In 1974, Genesis
debuted a darker, alternative stage show for their “Selling
England by the Pound” tour, where most of the stage
props had been painted black. The Musical Box is
attempting an elaborate replication of this so-called “Black
Show,” right down to the dramatic lighting effects that
gave the appearance of Peter Gabriel disappearing.