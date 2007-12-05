The Riverside Theater, 8 p.m.

A Genesis-approved Genesis tribute band, The Musical

Box has set out to recreate one of the prog-rock group’s

most curious shows on their latest tour. In 1974, Genesis

debuted a darker, alternative stage show for their “Selling

England by the Pound” tour, where most of the stage

props had been painted black. The Musical Box is

attempting an elaborate replication of this so-called “Black

Show,” right down to the dramatic lighting effects that

gave the appearance of Peter Gabriel disappearing.