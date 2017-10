Turner Hall Ballroom, 7:30 p.m. About as contentious as singer-songwriters of her breed get, jazz-pop purveyor Nellie McKay has ticked off label executives, dissed Norah Jones, lied about her age, aggressively defended PETA, and made attempts at stand-up comedy and hip-hop. After two freewheeling albums that she obstinately refused to trim, however, McKay voluntarily reeled herself in for her lean new disc, Obligatory Villagers, a straightforward half-hour of Broadway-inspired pop.