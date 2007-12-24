Some venue needed to step up and host music on Christmas Eve, and The Ring, a new club on 113 W. Virginia Ave., volunteered with a free evening of electronic music and Indian food that it’s billing as A Very Noisy Xmas. The musicprovided by Space Cabinet, The Demix, Anarchist Noize Machine and Stagedivercouldn’t be less Christmasy. The Demix’s blend of eerie ambiance, jackhammer beats and turntablism, for instance, often sounds like watching an old horror film as an unusually productive construction team tears apart the street outside. Music will start at about 9.