A Very Noisy Xmas

The Ring, 9 p.m. Some venue needed to step up and host music on Christmas Day, and The Ring, a new club on 113 W. Virginia Ave., volunteered with an evening of noisy electronic music and Indian food. The musicprovided by Space Cabinet, The Demix, Anarchist Noize Machine and Stagedivercouldn't be less Christmasy. The Demix's blend of eerie ambiance, jackhammer beats and turntablism, for instance, often sounds like watching an old horror film as an unusually productive construction team tears apart the street outside.­