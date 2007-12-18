If A Christmas Carol is too saccarhine for your tastes, the Milwaukee Rep is also offering you a respite from Christmas cheer in the form of a good, old-fashioned sex farce, The Norman Conquests. A story told in three self-contained yet connected plays, Norman follows a likable librarian whose attempts to court his wife’s sister during a holiday in the country are complicated by his offbeat in laws. Tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, the company stages the “Tables Manners” portion of the trilogy.