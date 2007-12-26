The Nutty Nutcracker

The Marcus Center, 7:30 p.m. For the final night of this year's production of The Nutcracker, Milwaukee Ballet resurrected this tradition after a 15-year hiatus. Tchaikovsky's sugarplum fairies and toy soldiers are joined by mascot sausages and real soldiers. Among the guests who will share the stage with real dancers during this comedic free-for-all are Brewers infielder Craig Counsell, Fox 6 sports anchor Tom Pipines, the Klement's Racing Sausages and soldiers from Milwaukee's U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion.­