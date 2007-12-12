Ozzy Osbourne and Rob Zombie

The Bradley Center, 7:30 p.m. Whether he’s plugging OzzFest or stealing the spotlight at the White House Foreign Correspondents Dinner, Ozzy Osbourne has been so ubiquitous since his trend-setting reality TV show debuted that it’s easy to forget he hasn’t actually recorded much new music. His latest album, Black Rain, is his first since “The Osbournes” premiered in 2002 and ran its course, and reputedly it’s the first he’s ever recorded sober. It’s an unexpectedly somber affair, far removed from the image “The Osbournes” perpetuated of Ozzy as a perpetually dazed, walking punch line. Ozzy shares tonight’s bill with one of his most successful disciples, rocker-turned-filmmaker Rob Zombie.