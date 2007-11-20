Papa Roach were among the first to jump ship when rap-inflected nu metal began to fall out of fashion, but they still haven't settled on a new sound to fill in the void left by the raps. On their latest album, The Paramour Sessions, they attempt a little bit of everything: alterna-pop, emo, power balladsthere's even an orchestral track. To their credit, the band is as cocksure as ever, and they're still driving at full speed, even if it feels at times like they have no idea where they're headed. They share an 8 p.m. bill at the Rave tonight with rockers 10 Years.