For a laidback jam band, <b>Particle</b> seems to be an an endless state of flux, constantly bringing in then losing new members. Their latest album, the hip-hop influenced <I>Transformations Live for the People</i>, heralded the arrival of two new players who brought vocals to the group¹s previously instrumental, ³jamtronica² sound, but just a year later those members are already gone, and the group will be playing as a trio when they stop by the Miramar Theatre tonight for an 8 p.m. show.

<p>