Pat Graham: Silent Pictures

Harry W. Schwartz (Downer Avenue), 7 p.m. Milwaukee native Pat Graham has spent much of the last 20 years on the road, snapping pictures of bands for the pages of magazines like Rolling Stone, NME and Spin, as well as shooting album covers for acts like Modest Mouse and Bikini Kill. His career-spanning collection of photographs, Silent Pictures, which he’ll speak about tonight, is a pictorial history of indie-rock, charting in particular the ’90s riot-grrl, post-hardcore and mathrock bands that laid the groundwork for what the genre is today. Fugazi’s Ian MacKaye, a frequent subject of Graham’s photographs, wrote the forward.