Milwaukee native Pat Graham has spent much of the last 20 years on the road, snapping pictures of bands for the pages of magazines like Rolling Stone , NME and Spin , as well as shooting album covers for acts like Modest Mouse and Bikini Kill. His career-spanning collection of photographs, Silent Pictures , which he'll speak about tonight at 7 p.m. at the Schwartz Bookshop on Downer Avenue, is a pictorial history of indie-rock, charting in particular the '90s riot-grrl, post-hardcore and math-rock bands that laid the groundwork for what the genre is today. Fugazi's Ian MacKaye, a frequent subject of Graham's photographs, wrote the forward.