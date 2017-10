The Rave, 8 p.m.

In the late-’90s, Pat Green was one of the most buzzed-about independent songwriters

in country circles, but he lost some of that good will once he signed to a major

label, and his modest little country songs took on an uncomfortable, radio-friendly

polish. With recent albums, though, including 2006’s Cannonball, Green has rebounded

nicely, settling into a comfortable, Heartland-rock groove with which he seems to

be more comfortable.