Shorewood Legion Hall, 6 p.m. Four young, utterly brutal metal bands share this all-ages show as part of their “Live Free and Mosh Hard” tour. Too Pure to Die, from Des Moines, Iowa, and Beneath The Sky, from Cincinnati, are two acts with little regard for polite Midwestern values, and like their openers, White Chapel and Impending Doom, they seem hell-bent on making a name for themselves in the greater metal community.