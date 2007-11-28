Revolution '67

A vivid and often uncomfortable account of the racial unrest of the time, Revolution %uFFFD67, a new documentary from Marylou Tibaldo-Bongiorno, relives the spontaneous, six-day riot that overwhelmed Newark, N.J., in the summer of 1967 and left 26 bodies in its wake. The film examines what triggered the riot and who is responsible for these deaths, but ultimately argues that racial tensions were so high at the time that an insurrection was all but inevitable. It screens tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the UWM Union Theatre.