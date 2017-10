UWM Union Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

A vivid and often uncomfortable account of the racial unrest of the time, this new documentary from Marylou Tibaldo-Bongiorno relives the spontaneous, six-day riot that overwhelmed Newark, N.J., in the summer of 1967 and left 26 bodies in its wake. The film examines what triggered the riot and who is responsible for these deaths, but ultimately argues that racial tensions were so high at the time that an insurrection was all but inevitable.