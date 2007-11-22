The Miramar Theatre, 8 p.m.

Over the Rhine, the long-running husband and wife duo of Karin Bergquist and Linford Detweiler, plays subtle, arty alternative-pop music that, over the years, has taken on a restrained, rootsy chill (perhaps the result of the couple's side gigs as sometimes-members of the Cowboy Junkies), as well as a whiff of jazz. Their newest release, a nuanced little Christmas album called Snow Angels, even features a Vince Guaraldi-esque tribute to Charles Schulz called "Goodbye Charles."