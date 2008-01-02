The Milwaukee Theatre, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Although it was well-timed to ride the wave of Johnny Cash nostalgia that hit a fever pitch with the 2005 biopic Walk The Line, Ring of Fire flopped on Broadway. Still, Cash fans could do a lot worse than this jukebox musical, which wisely resists the temptation to anoint a single Cash surrogate and instead takes an ensemble approach to his songbook. The musical is short on plot but heavy on music: More than 30 songs are included, ranging from Cash’s early staples to his final hit, a cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt.” (Also 8 p.m., Jan. 4)