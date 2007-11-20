America wasn’t the only country undergoing major social change in the 1960s: Ireland was also in a state of flux, much to the dismay of the conservative clergy, who saught to preserve their traditional values and cement the bond between religion and the government. Peter Lennon’s documentary on the country’s transition, 1967’s Rocky Road to Dublin, was so inflammatory that the country banned it for decades, but now it’s been restored. It’ll screen tonight for free at the UWM Union Theatre, accompanied by a 2004 documentary on the making of the controversial film.