The Rave, 8 p.m. Rusted Root stands out from other jam bands for a variety of reasons, chief among them the fact that the group has a bona fide hit single under its belt: the mid- ’90s radio staple “Send Me On My Way” (a poppy track that sounds like David Byrne walked in on Paul Simon’s Graceland sessions). A slow but steady stream of albums has followed, but the band has dedicated much of its time to the road, where members can stretch out their tribal grooves and Grateful Dead-like jams