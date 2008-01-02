Shank Hall, 8 p.m. At times, Florida’s Seven Nations seem torn between traditional Irish music and straightforward radio rock, but they’re adept at both. The group toned down their Celtic-rock influences on 2002’s And Now It’s Come to This, hiding their once-signature bagpipes behind layers of electric guitar. If it was a bid for radio play, it was an unsuccessful one, so the band’s follow-up album, 2005’s Thanks for Waiting, was something of a reboot. They unplugged the guitar in favor of a more traditional, acoustic sound, restoring the fiddle and the bagpipes to their rightful prominence.