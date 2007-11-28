The Spill Canvas w/ Meg & Dia

The Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m. No doubt some of those attending this concert had their hearts set on seeing a different emo/modern rock band tonight. The ultra-popular Hawthorne Heights canceled their tour (including their concert at the Rave) due to the sudden death of guitarist Casey Calvert this week, but this separate show at the Turner Hall Ballroom should be a good alternative for Hawthorne Heights fans looking for new plans. All spiky guitars and bleeding hearts, The Spill Canvas covers similar territory as Hawthorne Heights, albeit with a gentler, Dashboard Confessional-edge. Puppydog- eyed openers Meg & Dia specialize in a cuter, poppier brand of Hot Topic drama. Also on the bill: Play Radio Play and New Atlantic.­