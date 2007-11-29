The popular emo-rock band Hawthrone Heights has canceled their scheduled concert at the Rave tonight and their entire tour following the sudden death of guitarist Casey Calvert, but disenfranchised Hawthorne Heights fans may find some solice at different show tonight: The Spill Canvas, a similarly dramatic emo-rock band (albeit one with a softer, Dashboard Confessional side), headlines a 7 p.m. bill at the Turner Hall Ballroom. Opening is the sibling-fronted emo-pop act Meg & Dia, and rockers Play Radio Play and New Atlantic.