Jokerz Comedy Club, 8 p.m. Twenty-something comedian Steve Hofstetter began his stand-up career modestly as a college-themed act, touring campuses behind predictable dorm and frat jokes, but has since carved out a more interesting niche in sports humor. He’s written a column for Sports Illustrated, founded the Web site “Hofstetter’s Jerk of the Week” and is the host of “The National Lampoon Radio Sports Minute (Or So).” His latest book is National Lampoon: Balls!, which is more topical and satirical than its puerile title implies. (Through Jan. 5)