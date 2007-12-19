Shank Hall, 8 p.m. Indiana's The Why Store represented two factions of '90s alternative rock: the heavier, grungier side (evidenced by the beefy production and the throaty, Eddie Vedder vocals) and the softer, jammier side (the loose, bluesy jangle, the Spin Doctors-ish digressions). Their sound was current enough to earn them some exposure on the H.O.R.D.E. tour (remember that one?) as well as one quick-peaking semihit, “Lack of Water,” but in 2000 the band dissolved. All members reunited briefly in 2005, but The Why Store playing tonight is a gutted version of the band featuring just one remnant, frontman Chris Shaffer. Opening is Union Pulse, a local roots and bluesinspired alt-rock band that's about to head west for a 15-state tour.­