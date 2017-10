Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m. In just a few quick years, New Jersey’s Streetlight Manifesto has become one of the biggest ska bands on the circuit, thanks to the group’s punchy horn lines and punklike enthusiasm. They’ll share this bill with The Stitch Up, a promising new group from the former frontman of MU330, one of the better, heavier third-wave ska bands of yore, and Grand Buffet, a nerd-rap duo with a Tenacious D-esque live show.