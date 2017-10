The Rave, 8 p.m. Like their cohorts Witchcraft, The Sword represent a new school of doom metal groups that believe the genre peaked early with vintage Black Sabbath. That’s not to say this Austin, Texas, group only finds inspiration in Ozzy’s early work. They also have an obvious reverence for stoner rock and Led Zeppelin, whose “Immigrant Song” they covered on a 12-inch split this year. Opening: Valient Thorr, Black Cobra.