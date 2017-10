Hot Cakes Gallery, 7 p.m.

TEXAR is the latest project from Afghan Whigs’ lead guitarist Rick McCollum, but those expecting the Whigs’ lean, sleazy rock won’t find it here. McCollum does double duty on guitar and Theremin, while Darren Brown kicks up some minimal electronic noises of his own. The resulting sound is dark, difficult and heavily improvised. Opening: Karl Paloucek and Vertonen.%uFFFD