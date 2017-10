The Bradley Center, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. When the Trans-Siberian Orchestra debuted their symphonic take on Christmas music in the late-’90s, it sounded an awful lot like a novelty. In the years since, however, their progged-out, light-show-assisted tours have become a familiar tradition not to mention a lucrative one. The group’s 2006 winter tour raked in more than $40 million, and this one, their largest yet, with more than 130 shows in 80 cities, seems poised to surpass that record.