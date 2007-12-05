Most viewers will know this going in, but An Unreasonable Man, the documentary that screens for free tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the UWM Union Theatre, isn’t exactly a fair and balanced look at Ralph Nader. It paints a relentlessly flattering portrait of the consumer rights activist, but it nonetheless contains some compelling interview footage that political minds will be able to enjoy regardless of whether they cast a vote for him. The film examines how this undisputed American hero managed to ruffle the feathers of some even his biggest allies by deciding to run in the 2000 presidential election, paving the way for a George W. Bush presidency, according to his critics.