V100.7 Holiday Jam w/ Lil Wayne, Soulja Boy and Playaz Circle

U.S. Cellular Arena, 7 p.m. Aside from perhaps T-Pain, no rapper was more ubiquitous this year than Lil Wayne. No matter that Lil Wayne didn’t even release an album this year (Tha Carter III has been bumped back to 2008), his otherworldly croak and bizarre yet increasingly riveting verses were all over guest spots and mix-tapes. Given how much time Wayne has spent in the studio this year he’s rumored to be on a marathon recording spree that rivals Tupac’sfans can expect a flood of material in ’08 as well. Seventeen-year-old Soulja Boy, meanwhile, scored one of 2007’s biggest hits, “Crank That,” a cocky but perplexingly simple pop-rap song bound to make anyone over 20 feel very, very old.