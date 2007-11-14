One of the better Detroit groups with ties to the White Stripes, co-ed garage-rockers The Von Bondies actually became a better, catchier band once they severed those ties (following arguments over production credits that led to an infamous brawl between Jack White and The Von Bondies' Jason Stollsteimer and sent White into anger management). 2004's Jerry Harrison-produced Pawn Shoppe Heart spawned the jubilant single (and "Rescue Me" theme song) "C'mon, C'mon." Tonight they play what’s bound to be a very packed 9:30 show at the Cactus Club.