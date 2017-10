Bradley Center, 1 p.m.

The ultimate dinosaursploitation

show, “Walking With Dinosaurs” presents

15 life-size, animatronic recreations

of terrible thunder lizards,

including a tyrannosaurus rex and a

43-foot tall, 75-foot long brachiosaurus.

This $20 million show is

based on the British documentary, so

you can expect some gentle education

to go along with the spectacle,

but mostly you can expect lots of

enormous, roaring creatures. (“Walking

With Dinosaurs” runs from Dec. 5 until

Dec. 9.)