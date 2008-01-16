The Walkmen w/ White Rabbits

The Walkmen’s distinctly moody take on fashionable, New York guitar rock is at turns blissful and brutal, a dynamic best captured on their 2004 album Bows Arrows and its seething single “The Rat.” Although stock in the band has fallen a bit since thenthey oversaturated the market with two 2006 releases, the place-holding A Hundred Miles Off and the oddity Pussy Cats, a track-by-track remake of the Harry Nilsson albumthe group’s live shows are still among the most revered in the indie circuit. Openers White Rabbits’ debut album, Fort Nightly, was one of 2007’s most pleasant surprises, an infectious set that supplemented indie-rockisms with calypso flourishes, without ever sounding as gimmicky as it should have.