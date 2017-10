With minimal dialogue but plenty of scene-setting, the 2006 Taiwanese film I Don't Want to Sleep Alone, which screens tonight at 7 p.m. and throughout the weekend at the UWM Union Theatre, details a tragic (and sometimes darkly comic) love triangle involving three impoverished characters living in Kuala Lumpur. As if their lives weren't filled with enough squalor, halfway through the film the city fills with a ghastly haze, signs of a distant fire.